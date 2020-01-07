Two officers martyred in PAF aircraft crash

A PAF FT-7 aircraft on a routine operational training mission crashed near Mianwali.

Both pilots – Squadron Leader Haris bin Khalid and Flying Officer Ibaad ur Rehman – embraced martyrdom, said a PAF spokesperson on Tuesday.

A board of inquiry has been ordered by the Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the accident.

The last trainer plane crash was reported in October 2019 when a Mushshak trainer aircraft belonging to the Army Aviation crash-landed in a paddy field near Wazirabad in Gujranwala district. However, both pilots aboard the plane had remained safe.

In July 2019, 17 people lost their lives when a Pakistan Army aviation aircraft on a routine training flight had crashed near Mora Kalu in Rawalpindi.

Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the aircraft crash, according to a press release issue by the Japanese Embassy in Islamabad. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.