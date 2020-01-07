Notification issued regarding LG commission formation

The Interior Ministry issued a notification on Tuesday for the formation of a Local Government Commission following the approval of the federal cabinet. According to the notification, the commission will be comprised of a total of nine members, while the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affairs MNA Ali Nawaz Awan will head the Local Government Commission. All the members will assume charge for five years. The commission will prepare its plans for the local government of Islamabad. It will include two MNAs and senators from the ruling party and the opposition, including MNA Khurram Nawaz and Senator Seemi Ezdi from the PTI and former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf. Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed from the opposition and technocrats Ali Bokhari and Tayyaba Ibrahim along with a 19-Grade Officer will be a part of the commission. The district’s Finance Committee Director has also been commissioned as the secretary. The commission is a requirement under the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Act 2015. Its constitution was announced in a post-cabinet briefing earlier by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan. Dr Firdous also said that the cabinet took up the matter of sanitation workers’ delayed salaries.