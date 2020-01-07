NA body for establishing authority to regulate private testing agencies

The Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat has directed Establishment Division to work out a proposal for establishment of an authority to regulate the private testing agencies.

The committee also directed for finalization of an ongoing enquiry into the paper leakage of tests conducted for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department. The committee met under the chairmanship of Syed Amin-ul-Haque in Parliament House.

The committee discussed the issue of malpractices and leakages of papers of tests conducted by National Testing Service in 13 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on a question raised by Sahibzada Sibghatullah, MNA and referred by the National Assembly to the Standing Committee for discussion and report. The Committee observed that there was a dire need of establishment of a body to regulate all the Testing Agencies since multiple instances of mismanagement, corrupt practices and non-transparency had been reported. The Committee directed the Rector, COMSATS University and the CEO of NTS to finalize the ongoing inquiry into the whole fiasco within 45 days and submit report to the Committee. Establishment Division was asked to meanwhile bring forth a proposal for establishment of such regulatory authority.

The committee while discussing the progress on infrastructure development projects in Karachi under the execution/management of Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) directed for early completion of the ongoing projects. The committee also directed expediting the process of provision of fire tenders and snorkels to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation under PM Package. The committee was of the view that completion of green line mass transit system would help the people of Karachi to commute between their residences and the workplace beside easing the burden on the road network and helpful in maintaining the ecosystem.

The committee while discussing two Private Members “Constitution (Amendment) Bills” moved by MNAs; Ms. Aliya Kamran and Salahuddin Ayubi, directed Establishment Division to take up the convening of meeting of Cabinet Committee on Disposal of Legislative Cases with the Cabinet Division for an early decision on the Bills. The committee was apprised that the Government Constitutional Amendment Bill and the Private Members Bill have been clubbed together and the discussion and consultation between the Divisions was pending.

The committee while discussing the starred question moved by Abdul Qadir Patel, MNA referred to the standing committee regarding non-compliance of CSR responsibilities by Karachi Nuclear Power Plant, directed for provision of details of initiatives taken under CSR for the people of the area. The committee had a consensus that all the industrial establishments in public sector should fulfil their obligations for the betterment and uplift of area of their location.

The meeting was attended by Ali Muhammad Khan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs MNAs; Ali Nawaz Awan, Uzma Riaz, Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Syed Mehmood Shah, Mohsin Dawar, movers Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Abdul Qadir Patel, Aliya Kamran, special secretary establishment, additional secretaries of cabinet and Establishment Divisions, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission secretary, COMSATS University rector and other officers of departments concerned.