Pakistan Navy ships establish free medical camps in Tanzania

Pakistan Navy Ships MOAWIN and ASLAT visited Port Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania as part of Overseas Deployment to Africa.

During the visit, Mission Commander & Commanding Officers of the visiting ships called on Chief of Tanzanian Navy and other prominent Tanzanian authorities.

The visit was also amply utilized to highlight the deteriorating security situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (lok).

Upon arrival at Port Dar Es Salaam, visiting Pakistan Navy Ships was extended a warm welcome by the Tanzanian Navy. Mission Commander along with Commanding Officers of Pakistan Navy Ships called on Chief of Tanzanian Navy and other Tanzanian authorities.

During the interactions, Mission Commander conveyed sincere regards from Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi to the people of Tanzania in general and Tanzanian Navy in particular.

Both sides displayed commitment and desire to further expanding and enhancing brotherly relations between the two countries.