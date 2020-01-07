CDA’s operation against encroachments continues

The Capital Development Authority (CDA)’s operation against illegal structures and encroachments continued in the city on Tuesday. The staff of the Enforcement Directorate with the assistance of District Administration, ICT Police and concerned formation restarted the earth work in a street of Sector I-14 / 2. Earlier the earth work of the street was halted due to intervening of some miscreants. Now the earth work of the street has been completed in the presence of concerned formation’s staff. Similarly, possession of two plots in sector I-14/2, have also been handed over to allotees / owners at the spot so that they could build their houses on their plots. Meanwhile, the CDA’s Enforcement Directorate staff with the assistance of Assistant Commissioner ICT, Islamabad Police, has also demarcated 2,000-meter-long area along with the GT Road from Peshawar to Tarnol. Staff of the National Highway Authority, Islamabad District Administration, ICT Police and Revenue staff of the CDA jointly visited the area and demarcation of state land have also been made, so that violation on state land could be removed/demolished after identification.