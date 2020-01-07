Women, children among 16 injured in Peshawar gas leakage blasts

At least 16 people including woman and children were injured in various gas leakage blasts in different localities of Peshawar in 24 hours, rescue sources said on Tuesday.

According to details, five people were injured in gas leakage blast in Ameen Plaza in Afghan Colony. Glass panes, windows and doors of the plaza were smashed and precious material was gutted.

Gas leakage blast inside a house located at Inqilab Road Chamkani Peshawar resulted in injuries to five people.

Six people were injured in separate gas leakage blasts in other areas of Peshawar.

The injured of all incidents were shifted to different hospitals of respective areas.

The incidents resulted as result of gas leakage due to slackness of the citizens and use of substandard gas cylinders.