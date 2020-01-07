When societies become fake, definitions of social traits and standards are redefined. The relative social traits of good and bad, honest and corrupt, moral and amoral are further confused. This social confusion becomes the breeding ground for social misnomers of which one happens to be the strident male dominance. Women erring in such a society are unleashed with divine punishment whereas, in such a society, men always escape persecution and become infallible. Hareem is such a woman between those infallible men. In this thaw of lamentation, we are only focusing the twin girls of tik tok fame. As blindfolded by male dominance, we have no eyes for the tik tok boys of shame. Hareem Shah is a theatrical portrayal of the sadistically eroded socio-moral belief system of ours and a peep into our society’s dark underworld.

How Hareem got access to the most sensitive offices of the country and how she was allowed to trespass those parts still remain questions for the Men at Authority to answer. How influential she turned out to mange seating herself on the most powerful and most coveted chair of this country? Moreover, how dangerous she became to threaten the seemingly powerful people? Does she have more material to make an explosion of? It is only a matter of time and tide. Again, her leaked videos and obnoxious calls with the elected representatives raise more serious signals. All these questions are of such nature that they cannot be answered in a society where multiple standards of socio-moral justices exist.

Sadly, It was again her poor and wretched father, who was, perhaps as conspiracy theory has it, made to appear with a confessional video, which was a discourse in cursing the ills his daughter had committed damages to the national elected personalities and a gesture of ostracizing her.

For the infallible men, this encapsulates panacea of the Hareem Shah malady and a measure to settle down the dust. But, this is justice half done.

Those infallible guys must realise they, too, have fallen down badly and to rise back, they need to stand up with their confessions too.

However, their confessional statements will be different than what Hareem’s poor father presented as these infallible men hold the sacred trust of the people; they hold public offices; they are in the divine public service of politics and they are bound by many different state trusts. Their confessional statements will mean something and will bear upon something on our socio-political society. Will they come up saying Sorry is an expectation we must least hold of them as this is a habit we are not made accustomed to and something which is alien to our socio-political DNA. If juxtaposed with the Clinton’s quantum of crime, our infallible men being impeached would be ending in the gallows under the American Laws of Impeachment.

Confessions require courage as on one end we are accepting the crimes we committed and simultaneously, though clandestinely, we are setting a good value in our society. This value setting is a matter of long time and does not happen overnight. Scanning our history of politics since partition, we end up with the realization that politics has never come to us with impeccable social integrity of character. Society and politics have always been considered and so dealt separately. As a result, politics never established roots into the society and has thus never been influenced by social norms, values and standards. It has been an attempt to acquisition of power and prestige alone. This cut off dwindled our political grace and on the other hand gave us a politically illiterate society.

Amid such brouhaha, Hareem Shah is not supposed to be bulldozed with all the blame. In a just society, she is only one part of the social crime and the criminals on the other part are equally liable for the loads of the blames. But there are two problems. Firstly, ours is not a just but a male dominated society, and secondly the people on the other side happen to be the Infallible Men!

The writer is Additional Secretary Government of Balochistan