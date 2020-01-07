PSX rebounds as global markets recover

Pakistan stock exchange rebounded, tracking the upsurge in global stock markets despite ongoing tensions in Middle East. After yesterday’s dismal performance of the stock market, the capital markets gain of 608 points or 1.47% to close at 41,904 level. Investors were reassessing the regional tensions driving fresh rally as they halted panic selling.

The benchmark KSE 100 Index, which opened the day at 41,445.96, touched its intraday high at 41,967.94 in the final trading hour. The KMI 30 Index gained 1,202.15 points to settle at 68,187.68, while the KSE All Share Index accumulated 230.23 points at 29,375.75.

All Share Volume decreased by 59.74 million to 206.89 million shares. Market Cap increased by Rs.61.35 Billion.

The volume table was led by Hascol Petroleum Limited followed by K-Electric Limited and Siddiqsons Tin Plate Limited. The scripts had exchanged 19.04 million, 16.09 million and 12.28 million shares, respectively.

Sectors that propped up the KSE-100 Index include banking adding 205.27 points followed by fertiliser adding 82.71 points and cement gaining 67.87 points. Among the companies, Habib Bank Limited added 93.10 points to the index leading the way, followed by Lucky Cement Limited adding 60.23 points and Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited adding 56.43 points.

Sector wise, the index was let down by Food & Personal Care Products with 7 points, Automobile Assembler with 7 points, Tobacco with 2 points and Automobile Parts & Accessories with 1 points.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s trade deficit witnessed a significant reduction in the first half of the current fiscal year as it fell by 30.67pc when compared with the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, the country’s exports registered 3.17pc growth, whereas imports reduced by 17.13pc, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. During the July-December 2019 period, the country’s exports were recorded at $11.535 billion as against the exports of $11.181 billion in the same period of last year. Meanwhile, the country’s imports went down from $27.952 billion in first six months of the last financial year to $23.163 billion in the same period of FY20.

On a month-on-month basis, the trade deficit shrank 15.99pc in December 2019 as compared to December 2018. Exports reduced by 3.96pc while imports decreased by 10.33pc.

In Asia,

Stock markets recovered across the region as investors set aside U.S -Iran stand-off fears. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 1.60% to close at 23,575.72 of Tuesday, after a decline of nearly 2% a day earlier. Most sectors gained, with tech stocks trading up. Nintendo rose 0.47%, while Softbank was up 1.69%, and Sony surged 3.17%.Auto stocks in Japan also strengthened, with major stocks up more than 1%. Mazda surged 2.30%, Honda jumped 2.73%, Toyota was up 1.98%, and Nissanrose 1.76%.

South Korea’s Kospi also gained ground and was up 0.95% to close at 2,175.54, led by the tech and cosmetics sectors.in China the Shanghai composite rose 0.69% to 3,104.80, while the Shenzhen composite jumped 1.31% to 1,791.85. In Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.34% in its final hour of trade.

Meanwhile, Gold prices retreated after touching from its near seven-year high on Monday, as investors fled riskier assets amid U.S.-Iran tensions that shot up in the past week with the killing of Iran’s top commander Qasem Soleimani. Oil prices retreated losing more than 1% before paring losses in the afternoon.