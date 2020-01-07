Red Bull secures Verstappen for the next four years

LONDON: Max Verstappen has signed to stay at Red Bull until the end of 2023 in a clear vote of confidence in the former world champions’ Formula One title potential and their Honda partnership. The announcement on Tuesday leaves two of the top three teams with young driver talent secure for the long-term, with Ferrari announcing in December that Charles Leclerc was staying to 2024. “I am really happy to have extended my partnership with the team. Red Bull believed in me and gave me the opportunity to start in Formula One which I have always been very grateful for,” Verstappen, 22, said in a statement. “Over the years I have grown closer and closer with the team and besides the passion from everyone and the on-track performance it is also really enjoyable to work with such a great group of people.”Honda coming onboard and the progress we have made over the last 12 months gives me even more motivation and the belief that we can win together…I want to win with Red Bull and our goal is of course to fight for a World Championship together.”Red Bull finished third last year in the first season of a new partnership with Honda, which proved an immediate success after the Japanese manufacturer’s failed relationship with McLaren.Verstappen was best of the rest behind Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.