Launch of ‘Zindgi’ App

Among the gravest threats that face our youth today is drugs followed by unemployment and lack of opportunities. Prime Minister Imran Khan has sought the cooperation of provinces and other stakeholders to eradicate the menace of drugs through a massive countrywide campaign. Drug addiction has attracted a lot of debate after Minister Shehryar Afridi said 60 to 70 percent of the students were using drugs. Instead of turning attention towards drugs, which is the real problem, an endless debate ensued on the number of the students using drugs and the authenticity of the data. The government has launched a mobile application called ‘Zindgi’, providing a platform for people to lodge complaints against drug peddlers and raising awareness among parents and teachers on protection of students from the menace. At the launch, the prime minister spoke about the prevalence of a synthetic drug called ice among students of elite schools. He briefed from inspectors general of police of Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa about how schools have become vulnerable to synthetic drugs.

The prevalence of drugs in elite schools and universities started making headlines a few years ago after isolated reports of deaths of students. Recently, the Sindh government took a commendable step against penetration of narcotics in schools and established a task force to curb drug abuse. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that we all had to work together to stop the problem right from the borders to cities and schools. Law-enforcement agencies and border control bodies have failed to net the gangs smuggling narcotics into cities for easy money. Another blow to the drug fighting agencies recently occurred when both the government and the opposition politicised the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in the case of Rana Sanaullah. ANF has to fight on three fronts – heroin and cannabis are being smuggled here from Afghanistan, cocaine from South Africa and synthesis and ice from China. Similarly, the widespread use of drugs on streets and campuses reflects the utter failure of families and parents to keep their youth on the right track. In all, the whole society should be blamed for the drugs fiasco. It is high time the government undertake students’ drug tests to ascertain the number of drug users. The exercise must be taken with great care and data must be protected and those found addicted should be rehabilitated. *