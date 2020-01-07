PAF training aircraft crashes near Mianwali; 2 pilots martyred

LAHORE: Two Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilots were martyred on Tuesday as an FT-7 aircraft on a routine operational training mission crashed near Mianwali.

According to the PAF, a board of inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of accident.

Last year in January, a PAF pilot flying the same aircraft had embraced martyrdom when he crashed in similar circumstances in the Khad Koocha area of Mastung, Balochistan.

Similarly, in June 2018, two pilots were martyred when their PAF F-7PG trainer aircraft — a variant of the FT-7 — crashed during landing at the Peshawar Air Base.

In July 2019, 17 people lost their lives when a Pakistan Army aviation aircraft on a routine training flight crashed near Mora Kalu Rawalpindi.