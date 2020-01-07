At least 2 killed, 10 injured in explosion near Quetta’s McConaghey Road

QUETTA: Two people have been killed and another 10 reportedly injured on Tuesday after a motorcycle parked close to a security forces vehicle blew up in Quetta, said medical and police officials.

The blast occurred near a vehicle of the security forces on McConaughey Road in Quetta.

Injured have been rushed to the hospital while more casualties are feared.

The area was cordoned off as an investigation into the blast is underway, said police.

Initial investigation suggested that explosive material might have been used in the blast.

Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove condemned the blast, saying that anti-state elements are trying to destablise the law and order situation.