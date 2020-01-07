Taking a look at the best Beatles songs ever

Everybody knows The Beatles. There are true Beatles fans and certainly millions of those who have at least one favourite Beatles song and the canvas is very colourful between these two ends.

Many music magazines published rankings of the best Beatles songs throughout the past decades. On these polls mostly musicians and music journalists voted their favourite ones but one thing was always missing. The voice of millions of Beatles fans from all around the world. Not the professional aspect by a few hundreds of people, but the unexplainable thing that decides why that particular Beatles song is the favourite one of the people on our planet.

Year 2019 debuted a Beatles game which already has thousands of votes from Beatles fans all around the world. In the world’s most democratic Beatles game everybody is welcome to participate and share his preferences. If you do not know a particular song, it’s not a big deal. You can of course listen to it and then decide which one of the two random Beatles songs you like better.

The creators of the game told, “This is not a game with stunning graphics but with stunning music. Human nature is always ranking and comparing things. We’ve created a game which glues Beatles fans in front of the computer screens or their mobile devices for hours but it’s good to ease off for those who just started to have an interest in the music of The Beatles.

We’re very proud that a great, Beatles related company Höfner (manufacturers of Paul McCartney’s legendary bass guitar aka the violin bass) saw the opportunity and helps us spread the word.”

The results so far are very interesting. Based on the votes in 2019 the later Beatles songs took the lead which were re-released in the past few years (e.g. songs from Sgt. Pepper album or recently remixed Abbey Road and some more songs from the Beatles’ middle and late era). But from before 1965 there is not a single Beatles song which could be in the top 10 which is odd because The Beatles became “King of the Billboard” with these early hits such as She Loves You and I Wanna hold your hand and set records which haven’t or just recently have been exceeded by other artists.

We’re looking forward to year 2020 with excitement because this year another great round anniversary is coming. It’ll be the 50th anniversary of the Let It Be album. We are very curious if The Beatles’ swan song same titled Let It Be will be in the top 10 in another 365 days.

Those who like at least a tiny bit of The Beatles can vote his/her personal favourite here: https://beatlesgame.com where you can also find out more lists and rankings about The Beatles songs.