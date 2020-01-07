Ali Zafar lauds Pakistan’s stance on Iran-US crisis

Singer and songwriter Ali Zafar on Monday lauded Pakistan’s stance on the recent crisis that has emerged in the Middle East after the killing of one of the top Iranian generals in Iraq in a United States drone attack.

Zafar was reacting to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s statement that Islamabad does not support any side and will not become a party to the the US-Iran crisis.

Taking to Twitter, the ‘Teefa in Trouble’ star said, “Any misadventure in the region is bound to be counterproductive for everyone as it has always been. There are no winners in this game. We the people must stand up for peace.”

He ended his message with the hashtag #PeaceAndLove.

Qassem Soleimani, head of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, was killed on Friday in a US drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport, an attack that took US-Iranian hostilities into uncharted waters and stoked concern about a major conflagration.