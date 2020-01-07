‘1917’ wins Best Picture — Drama at the 77th Golden Globes

Reliance Entertainment is all set to release the 77th Golden Globes winner in the Best Picture – Drama category, ‘1917’, on January 17, 2020, in India.

‘1917’ was also honoured with the Golden Globes award for Best Director for Sam Mendes.

‘1917’ is a World War-I drama that has won the hearts of critics and audiences with Mendes’ technically woven masterpiece involving British soldiers played by George Mackay and Dean-Charles Chapman.

Director and producer Sam Mendes’ ‘1917’, inspired by his grandfather’s stories, has been applauded and appreciated by audiences during the first week of the limited release in the United States. Sam Mendes’s vision of a smoothly stitched ‘one-take shot’ cinematic approach has already led to a flood of awards and nominations from the very beginning of the 2020 awards season.

While accepting the award at the glittering Golden Globes ceremony last night, Mendes said, ”This is a huge, huge thing for this movie. It opens in a week wide.” He continued, “It is difficult to make movies without big movie stars in the leads, and get people to come and see it in a cinema, and I really hope this means people will turn up and see it on the big screen, for which it was intended.”

Last year, Reliance Entertainment and Amblin Partners’ film, ‘Green Book’ was honored with the Golden Globes award for Best Picture – Musical or Comedy.

DreamWorks Pictures and Reliance Entertainment present, in association with New Republic Pictures, a Neal Street production, produced in association with Mogambo, Sam Mendes film: 1917, starring George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, with Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch. ‘1917’ is directed by Sam Mendes. A Reliance Entertainment release in India, the film will hit the big screens on January 17, 2020.

