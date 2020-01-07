Rabi Pirzada wants everyone to read holy Quran with translation

Singer and host Rabi Pirzada recently started reading the holy Quran with translation and wants everyone else to as well.

She posted a video of herself reciting the Holy Quran on Instagram and urged people to join her to spread the word of God.

Earlier, the former pop singer and television host began a thread on her Twitter handle with some pictures of herself creating calligraphic cards, captioning the post with, “Seek help in patience n prayer’s truly it is hard save for d humble-minded [sic].”

Pirzada continued that she had a few confessions to make by saying everyone makes mistakes. She was a Muslim in name only, offering prayers without knowing the meaning of them and donating her concert income to charity without calling it zakaat, she said.

In November, Pirzada had announced that she was quitting showbiz following the online leak of her private pictures and videos.

Soon after that, she went to perform Umrah. She had also filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency, seeking action against those involved in the privacy breach.