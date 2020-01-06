Three suspects held for robbery at house of PM Imran’s nephew

Police on Monday claimed to have rounded up three robbers who allegedly barged into the Lahore residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan‘s nephew and looted cash and valuable things.

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police said the looted valuables have been recovered from their possession.

Among them is a thief who had allegedly killed a guard during a robbery bid in the Kot Lakhpat area, they said.

Earlier, on Jan 4, three robbers had barged into PM Imran Khan Nephew (Sher Shah Khan) residence situated within the jurisdiction of the Race Course Police. They deprived the family of cash and valuables worth over a million rupees.

According to the complainant, three suspects on gunpoint forcefully entered into their house early Saturday.

They looted mobile phones, cash, gold ornaments and other valuables and hurried away. A case was registered against the suspects.