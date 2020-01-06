The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) has got vacated house of an overseas Pakistani woman after 35 years of illegal possession. The house owner Zahida Arshad has thanked the OPC for intervention to recover her house from illegal possession in short span of one week. In an appreciation letter, Zahida Arshad stated that her brother-in-law have been illegally possessing her house in Rustam Chowk, Samanabad, Lahore for last 35 years. However, she didn’t give up and pursued her case proactively. She then contacted Chairman District Overseas Pakistanis Committee Lahore Jahangir Bara who got her house vacated in short span of one week. Zahida said, “I am thankful to Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Ch. Waseem Akhtar, Commissioner OPC Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari, Chairman DOPC Lahore and dealing officer for providing me long due justice. I am also thankful to Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Ahmad Buzdar who have taken concrete steps for the welfare of Pakistani expatriates.”