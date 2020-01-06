Saad Rafique sustains minor injuries after fire breaks out in jail

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique sustained minor injuries after a small fire broke out in Lahore Camp Jail’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB) barracks on Sunday. The publication reported that the fire had occurred due to a short circuit outside the room of Fawad Hassan Fawad. Panic among the prisoners started as soon as the fire broke out. “Due to a lack of jail staff, Rafique started banging the bars of his cell and sustained a minor head injury when his head was struck against the bar,” said the report. Jail Superintendent Asadullah Warraich claimed that Rafique was injured because he panicked when the fire ensued. Authorities, according to the publication, said that jail doctor provided the PML-N leader with first aid after which he was shifted back to his jail cell once fire was extinguished. According to the jailer, it was a “small fire” which was put off by the staff. Urdu publication Jang reported that there are up to 30 inmates in the NAB barracks including Rafique who is facing charges of corruption in Paragon Housing scam. It reported that the short circuit had occurred due to the overuse of electric heater. PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, in a statement from London, has expressed “concerns over the incident and asked the authorities to launch an inquiry” into it. “Fire inside the prisons where political rivals are jailed is worrisome and a matter of concern,” said the PML-N leader.