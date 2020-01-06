 The perpetrator of the Nankana Sahib Episode got arrested

The perpetrator Imran Chishti who incited the crowd into mob outside the Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib got arrested by local administration under the Anti-Terrorism Act on Sunday night.

The section of 295A/290/291/341/506/148/ 149 and 7ATA has been included against the criminal in the First Investigation Report (FIR) at Nankana Police Station.

Meanwhile, the 7ATA is a non-bailable arrest.

Main culprit of NankanaSahib incident Arrested under 7ATA. pic.twitter.com/2KBH1rlRHN — PTI (@PTIofficial) January 6, 2020

This development occurred after Prime Minister Imran took notice a day earlier and had vowed that such acts are against his vision and would be dealt with — zero tolerance by the government.

Even though on Saturday, a day after the occurrence the offender Imran Chishti took social media and uploaded a video where he depicts himself as ashamed of what he has done.

Background

On Aug 28 last year, an FIR was lodged with the Nankana police station against six people who were accused of abducting and forcibly converting the 19-year-old Sikh woman to Islam. Police traced the suspects to Lahore and detained one of them named Ehsan —who is the elder brother of Imran.

On the post-arrest, the woman submitted a written statement to the court, by rebuffing any forceful conversion and said that she has converted to Islam and married Ehsan of her own free will. On the other hand, the police investigation is still undergoing as some people of the Nankana Sahib continued to insist that Ehsan has compelled his wife to make such a rigid stance.

Consequently, on Friday a quarrel occurred amid Imran’s family and the opposed-group — who are also Muslims. Then, finding no point to tackle the issue Imran painted the scuffle of two Muslim groups as a religious disagreement — only to save his family reputation. Though after the meddling of local administration the mob shattered.