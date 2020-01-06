Opp showed national responsibility regarding Army Act: Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday opposition had showed its national responsibility over the issue of bill regarding the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Talking to the media, she hoped that all political parties would support the government for the passage of the bill. She said all political parties should refrain from politicising national institutions in the larger national interest.

“Institutions do not belong to a particular political party, they belong to the state. We should refrain from politicising these institutions. A few members of the opposition have complained that they have not been taken into confidence regarding these amendments. However, I am hopeful that an issue that is attached to our national safety and interest will not be politicised.” She expressed the hope that the government and the opposition would come together in parliament to pass the amendments so that Pakistan could progress.

Replying to a question, Firdous said the government would protect interests of Pakistan first, in the wake of prevailing situation of Middle East. She said that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi would give a briefing in parliament on Monday about the priorities and policy of Pakistan over Middle East issue. Iran is a brotherly Islamic country, she added. “No one should disturb peace in the region, if the peace is disturbed then the Afghan peace process would also be ultimately disturbed”, she added.

She said Pakistan was linked with Iran through religion, friendship and civilisation, adding, a war was being imposed on Iran. She said war was not a solution to any dispute, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan wished to resolve all outstanding issues between the countries through dialogue and end all disputes peacefully.

Firdous said Pakistan had won its generation-to-generation war against terrorism by rendering a large number of sacrifices. She said armed forces of Pakistan were pride of the nation, adding, the defence of country was in very strong hands.

She said the whole nation stands united against terrorism, insurgency and extremism and was ready to defend every inch of the motherland while battling against terrorism shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces of Pakistan.

The SAPM said Pakistan would continue to play its frontline role for a durable peace in the region.

The SAPM said oppressed Kashmiri people had been facing lockdown for the last 154 consecutive days and were still eyeing on the United Nations to ensure early implementation of its resolutions regarding their right of self-determination.

She said the whole Pakistani nation stood united with the Kashmiri people in their freedom struggle.

The sun of Kashmiri freedom from Indian yoke would soon rise, she added.

Firdous said India had badly crushed all basic, human, religious and freedom rights of Kashmiri people. She said oppressed Kashmiri people were not alone in this very hard time, adding that 220 million people of Pakistan were with them.

She said Pakistan would take Kashmir Issue to all the international courts, besides highlighting the Issue more effectively at all international fora, including the UN Security Council.

Firdous said the world community should pay heed towards the Kashmiri people’s plight who had been deprived of their right to self-determination.

She said it was regrettable that the United Nations (UN) resolutions on Kashmir remained side-lined even after seven decades.

Referring to the brutalities by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir, she said state terrorism had subjected the women, men and children to the worst slavery in the world.

Firdous said the extremist face of India had been exposed now, adding that the present brutal acts of the Indian government against Muslim minority had proved that father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was right in pursuing the Two-Nation Theory in Hindustan.

She said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan was becoming a cradle of peace and tolerance as envisioned by Quaid-i-Azam.

All minorities were free to practice their religion in Pakistan as the constitution was guarantor of their rights, she said and added that white colour in national flag represented the minorities. It was unfortunate that India, created in the name of secularism, was burning in flames of religious biasness and hatred and all minorities were protesting, she added.