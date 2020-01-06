ZA Bhutto’s 92nd birthday celebrated

The 92nd birthday of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) founder and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was celebrated in a simple but dignified manner at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh and Larkana on Sunday.

PPP MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo and local party office-bearers of Naundero, including Arshad Shah Rashdi, Anwar Buriro, Ahad Jamal and others, participated in the Quran Khawani held in the morning at his final resting place.

They later on also showered rose petals and offered Fateha at his grave. Party activists also gathered at the Arts Council in Larkana where they cut a cake and paid rich tributes to Bhutto. They included Khursheed Junejo, Mazhar Junejo, Abdul Fatah Bhutto, Aijaz Laghari, Dr Shafqat Soomro and others.

While addressing the participants, they said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto made Pakistan more powerful and strong by making it an atomic state and spent his entire life for the benefit of the poor and downtrodden people of Pakistan. Khursheed Junejo also inaugurated the 27th free eye camp at Rural Health Centre in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

In another event, former MPA and convener of Larkana Awami Ittehad, Haji Munwar Ali Abbasi, also cut a cake at Kot Durab to celebrate the birthday of Bhutto.

While addressing the participants, Haji Munwar said that Shaheed Bhutto was an international leader who gathered all Islamic leaders on one platform and told them that with their unity they could rule over the world. He said Bhutto believed in serving the poverty-stricken masses and proved that people could only be served through democracy.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while paying tribute to his grandfather, said the party leadership and workers should follow Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto’s struggle, ideology, dream and mission.

In his message on the day, Bilawal said that his objective was not only to get people to stick strongly to his agenda but also to teach people about their mission dedication, political vision, wisdom and courage.

Bilawal added that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had an unmatched political vision with which he created a unanimous constitution, a rich mind and unprecedented democracy in his blood.

Meanwhile, PPP members and leaders vowed to continue making efforts to promote the ideology of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto in the country.