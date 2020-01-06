ZA Bhutto made Pakistan a nuclear power: Agha Siraj

Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the founder of Pakistan People’s Party, had brave and patriotic leader of Pakistan, who and his daughter Saheed Mohatarma Benazir Bhutto, the first woman prime minister of Pakistan, sacrificed their lives for promotion of democracy and for people of Pakistan hence a large number of people are followers of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. This was said by Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, the speaker Sindh Assembly, while celebrating 92nd birth anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, in the premises of Kot-Durrani, here on Sunday. Despite a lot of obstacles Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto made Pakistan nuclear power country and did not succumbed any pressure and made it possible and termed only efforts of Shaheed Bhutto and stressed upon the die hard workers of PPP to carry the philaphey of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohattarma Benazir Bhutto and he recalled and quotes of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that “democracy is best revenge”. A good number of workers of Pakistan People’s Party including Agha Shujauluddin Pathan, Dado Khan Pathan, Aslam Soomro, Imdad Khakhrani and others were present and shouted slogans “Jeay Bhutto and Zinda Hay Baby Zinda Hay”. Separately, on the directives of Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, Provincial Minister for Energy Sindh, a cake was also cut down by AK Lashari, Zulfikar Shaikh, Ashique Dayo, Ms Apa Rehana, Javeed Shaikh, Ms Rozina Dayo, and others at Shikarpur House and birth anniversary was celebrated with great zeal and passion. Separately, 92nd Birth Anniversaries were also celebrated in Jacobabad, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur and others districts of Sindh and paid great homage to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for his services and social services for the welfare of the people of Pakistan.