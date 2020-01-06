Abrar ul Haq vows to enhance PRCS capacity across country

Soon after assuming the charge as the 16th chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society on December 27, 2019, Abrar ul Haq held a series of brainstorming sessions with the top management at the National Headquarters to increase the Society’s visibility and access by further broadening the mandate.

Haq is visiting all the provincial branch headquarters. In this regard, he visited the PRCS Punjab Branch where he held deliberations with the top management about different programmes and activities. He appreciated the humanitarian work done by the Punjab Branch and said that a comprehensive strategy and plan is being worked out and soon will be implemented to strengthen the Society’s capacity, coordination between National Headquarters and its provincial and district chapters so that humanitarian services could be rendered to the vulnerable in a more efficient manner.

The chairman is also scheduled to meet with the country heads of partner national societies in Pakistan, Acting Head of Delegation IFRC and Head of Delegation ICRC in the coming days.

In addition, meetings and brainstorming sessions are also underway with heads of government institutions and different stakeholders to come up with more tangible and viable methods to improve and extend PRCS humanitarian services.

A 90-day plan comprising initiatives and strategies is being conceived to further enhance the PRCS’s operations countrywide after deliberations and approval from the managing body in the coming days.