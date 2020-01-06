92 birthday of ZA Bhutto celebrated in different parts of Dadu

PPP has celebrated the 92 birth day anniversary of founder of PPP and former prime minister ZA Bhutto in Dadu, Johi, Sita road, Mehar towns of Dadu district.

a main program of 92 birth day anniversary of ZA Bhutto was held at Otaq of PPP MNA Rais Rafiq Ahmed Jamali in Dadu town.

92 pounds cake was cut by PPP MNA Sardar Rafiq Ahmed Jamali. Program was spoke by PPP MNA Sardar Rafiq Ahmed Jamali, Rais Saeed Ahmed Jamali, Zubir Ahmed Jamali, Junaid Ahmed Jamali, Amir Khan Jamali, Khalil ahmed Shaikh . This program was attended by big number of PPP activists.

second big program of 92 birth day anniversary program of ZA Bhutto was held at Pir house in Dadu town.

PPP MPA Dadu, Barrister Pir Mujeeb ul Haq cut the cake of 92 birth day anniversary of ZA Bhutto. Speaking to the program, PPP leader, former education minister Pir Mazhar ul Haq said that ZA Bhutto has created sense among people and he had developed country.

While, 92 birth day anniversary program was also held Jilani house Dadu, the cake of birth day of ZA Bhutto was cut by PPP MPA Johi Syed Ghulam Shah Jilani.

The cake of 92 birth day was held at Butt house in Mehar, the cake of ZA Bhutto birth day anniversary was cut by PPP MPA Mehar Fayaz Butt.

lady PPP MNA Musrat Mahisar cut the 92 pound cake of Birth day anniversary at Mahisar house in Mehar town.PPP leaders Dastgir Gorara, Mehmood Mahisar and Ghulam Murtza Gorar also spoke the program of birth day anniversary program of ZA Bhutto.

while, birth day anniversary of ZA Bhutto was also celebrated in Sehwan and Jamshoro by PPP legislators. PPP MNA Sehwan-Kotri Sardar Sikandar Ali Rahpoto cut the 92 pound cake of birth day anniversary of ZA Bhutto at Rahpoto house. PPP taluka president Sehwan Amanullah Shahani, cut the cake of 92 birth day anniversary of ZA Bhutto at Bhan Syedabad town at Shahani house .

PPP activists and citizens attended the program. PPP MPA Kotri Sardar Malik Asad Sikandar also organized a 92 birth day anniversary program at Malik house Kotri. PPP Malik Asad Sikanadar cut the cake and distributed sweets among workers.