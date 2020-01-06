Protesters gather in Karachi, Islamabad for anti-US rallies

Protesters, including women and children, gathered in Karachi and Islamabad on Sunday for an anti-America rally in the wake of the killing of Iran’s Maj Gen Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike.

In Karachi, the rally began at about 3pm at the Fawwara Chowk and reached the Native Jetty Bridge where it concluded peacefully late evening. The protesters carried portraits of Soleimani along with posters inscribed with “Down With USA!”

Among the groups that protested were Imamia Students Organisation (ISO), Jaafria Alliance, Majlisi-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM), Tanzeem Azadari, and Shia Ulema Council.

The protesters had aimed to march to the US consulate. Police sources had said they may protest at Tower but they won’t be allowed to move toward US consulate on Mai Kolachi Road.

Addressing the protesters, Allama Shahenshah Hussain of the Shia Ulema Council, has said that a small group would go forward to the consulate premises and present a memorandum.

Hussain, in his address, appreciated the statement by Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor who had assured the nation that Pakistan’s land will not be used for action against any neighbouring country.

MWM chief Allama Hasan Zafar Naqvi also addressed the rally. “Every Pakistani, down to the last child, is Qasem Soleimani,” he declared.

“We will not allow the US to succeed in perpetrating their crimes on Pakistani soil,” he said.

Paying homage to Soleimani, he said that the slain general had united Iraq’s Shia and Sunni populations against the US.

He said the existence of America and Israel pose a danger to humanity. “Soleimani was the commander of the army of Islam.”

He also paid tribute to the Pakistan media for highlighting Soleimani’s role.

Addressing a joint press conference on Saturday, parties of the Millat-e-Jafria Pakistan had announced an anti-American rally on Sunday to protest the killing of Iran’s Major General Qasem Soleimani and Hashed al-Shaabi deputy chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a US drone attack. They had condemned America’s “terrorist attacks” in Iraq.

A significant rally was also organised in Islamabad by the MWM and ISO to protest the US strike which led to the killing of Soleimani.

It began at the Islamabad Press Club and culminated at the D-Chowk.

Women and children also took part in big numbers in the rally which was led by Allama Syed Ali Rizvi. Among promiment figures participating was the Deputy Mayor of the city, Zeeshan Naqvi.

Protesters chanted “Death to America” and “America is a terrorist”.

“An attack on Gen Qasem Soleimani is an attack on the Islamic world,” said one participant.

Some equated the move to “international terrorism”. They said that America “wishes to divide the Muslim Ummah and enslave the whole world”.

The protesters called for unity among all Muslims as they marched.

Addressing the rally, Rizvi said that Soleimani had been “martyred by those who profit from Daesh and Al Qaeda”.

He said the US was a “cheating and untrustworthy” country. “The Islamic world’s security and dignity is in keeping its distance from them.”

“History bears witness that the US has left no stone unturned when it comes to harming the Muslim Ummah,” said Rizvi.

He said that the government will have to assure the people that Pakistan’s soil will not be used against neighbouring Muslim countries like in the past. “The whole nation wishes to see itself freed from external pressure.”

The religious leader said that Pakistan will have to play its role in maintaining the security and dignity of the Muslim Ummah.

On Friday, the US Embassy in Islamabad had issued a countrywide security alert.

According to the alert, the embassy said: “Given possible reactions to recent events in Iraq, the US Embassy has restricted travel by US government employees. US government personnel in Pakistan are required to postpone non-essential official movements and most personal movements. US citizens in Pakistan should monitor their surroundings for possible demonstrations and suspicious activity.”

They said actions to take include avoiding crowds, keeping a low profile, being aware of surroundings, reviewing personal security plans and exercising caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests.

The additional secretary of the Sindh Home Department on Saturday also wrote a letter for the enhancement of the security of American and Iranian establishments/installations addressed to the Sindh inspector general of police, Pakistan Rangers Sindh Headquarters and all commissioners in Sindh.

“I am directed to refer to the Ministry of Interior letter […] on the subject noted above and to request for enhanced security arrangements for the Iranian and US Nationals and establishments in the current security scenario in order to avoid any untoward incident,” the letter read.