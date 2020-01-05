Bully in the White House

Even as Tehran buried its ace commander, Qasem Soleimani, Washington’s actions signalled towards an escalation of tension in the Middle East. It seems the White House is being run by a bully who feels he is the only policeman of the world. US President Donald Trump, in a series of tweets, threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites “very hard” if Iran attacks Americans or US assets. It is now clear the Middle East is going to become another theatre of war, sadly much to the delights of some Arab countries and Israel, despite knowing that no one will be the victor. In renewed threats, the US president tweeted: “Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level and important to Iran and the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!” Only fools will agree with Trump’s assertions that his actions have diminished threats for America or Americans. The world was a better place before he became president. Major world powers, all being ruled by sensible people, and Iran had clinched the landmark nuclear deal before he became the US president. Conflicts in the Middle East were receding, but then Saudi Arabia had change of guard, followed by the US. The new occupants of the Royal Palace of Riyadh have gone for an endless war in Yemen, while the White House occupant, who initially showed restraint, has started the new decade recklessly.

It is hoped Tehran will show signs of maturity and resist from taking the bait to plunge the country into war. Meanwhile, the international response to American aggression has been disappointing. Except for Russia, Afghanistan, China and France, no other country, including Pakistan, had the guts to condemn the world’s most aggressive president. Islamabad should remember how frustrated it felt when it found little support for Kashmir despite having a just case against Indian aggression. Though it is important for us to maintain ties with Washington, it is equally important to speak against warmongers. *