Karachi: from a city to lights to the ‘ignored city’

Something happened to Karachi during the last decade or so. The provincial and the city government had a change of heart or of priority that led them to look away from the problems of Karachi. Broken roads, potholes and garbage scattered in open grounds or at the side of the street is now a norm. The Karachiites had to adjust to this drastic makeover. During the 1960s and 70s, municipal workers would wash Zaibunnisa Street every morning. Today, garbage heaps are left unattended to spread diseases and filth. Karachi was once a beautiful city. It was not akin to a European city, but it was livable – it was presentable.

There were areas designated to throw garbage and there were municipal workers taking care of this garbage. The conditions of the roads were not as dismal as they have become today. The roads in areas such as Defence, P.E.C.H.S and North Nazimabad were well-constructed and well taken care of. Today, the picture presents a tarnished image of Karachi. With a number of frequently used roads in Karachi in need of immediate repair, the ones that have been repaired are expected to break apart when the next rainy spell arrives. There seems to be no long-term solution to Karachi’s problems. The solution, however, is with the concerned authorities and their will to make a difference.

A viable plan to uplift Karachi’s image and to add value to Karachiites’ lifestyle must be in place. The plan to construct flyovers and underpasses will certainly ease the flow of traffic but there is much more to that than meets the eye. The rising heaps of garbage across the city have become a nuisance for the residents. The municipal workers would once regularly visit the many parts of Karachi to collect the garbage and throw it at its designated places. This activity has not taken place for a long time. Many and all roads of the Korangi industrial area have garbage piled on either side of them with the roads not useable. These roads have been left at the mercy of gradual decay and deconstruction that only make matters worse. The industries operating in this area can easily have the roads repaired and the garbage cleaned up as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. However, with capitalism being the objective, the balance sheets and income statements are closely monitored not to include any undue expenses.

The idea must not be to just elevate the standards of Karachi’s infrastructure and make the city clean, the plan must be a holistic one. The strategy to revamp Karachi must encompass the many elements and factors that affect Karachi, its people and their daily lives. The authorities must focus on Infrastructural development by refurbishing buildings that are old and need immediate attention. It means to asphalt broken roads, install streetlights where needed and rebuild what has been damaged. It also refers to properly restoring sewage and water lines so they do not burst when under pressure. A comprehensive audit of the city’s infrastructure is the need of the hour.

The idea, here, should be to provide the Karachiites with the best facilities. Apparently, that is impossible with the current mindset prevailing in government offices. Those in power are unable to chalk out a plan to counter an unforeseen incident. God forbid, what if a high-rise building catches fire in Karachi? Do the authorities have proper manpower, equipment and apparatus to deal with controlling fire and saving lives?

The city’s authorities must consider enhancing their crisis management department at the earliest. Two events in September 2017 rocked the city. Despite the authorities asking the people not to walk into deep water at Hawkes Bay, no one took these concerns seriously. A whirlpool caught a child. When others went into the sea to save the child, they were devoured by the merciless waves. In spite of a ban on swimming by the Home Department of the provincial government, picnickers ignored all calls for such prohibitions and persisted in swimming. Furthermore, the lifeguards at the sea are not well-trained. Necessary measures must be taken to train these lifeguards and to hand them proper equipment. When speaking of emergency response units, they must be placed with proper personnel and updated equipment at and near the seaside, amusement parks, shopping malls and areas with a high population density. An unforeseen incident – a natural calamity or a man-made disaster can come at any moment and we can at least be prepared at our end to face such an incident. This preventive management initiative must be followed at home, schools, universities and offices.

Another incident in 2017 that must be seen as a case study by the government occurred in Islamabad. A fire broke out in a building situated in the Red Zone. The building staff did not have the proper equipment to deal with this crisis. An amateur video showed a man jump off the building to save his life when he saw two security guards on the ground holding a piece of cloth. However, the fall was enough to take his life. The makeshift safety net did not have the same strength akin to its original design. What else could one do when resources are meager and stakes are high? Every residential and office building in Pakistan, therefore, must have a functional fire safety mechanism. The security guards and residents of the building must be given training on how to use such equipment including fire extinguishers, oxygen masks, and first aid kits. Mock training drills must be conducted. Moreover, handheld equipment used by the fire brigade must be placed in buildings. The provincial and the federal governments must work together to carve out a viable strategy for crisis management while recruiting and training personnel in its crisis management department to face all such challenges.

According to a report by the World Bank (WB) on its website published in June 2019, “The World Bank is committing $652 million through three projects to strengthen institutions, municipal services and infrastructure in Karachi.” These projects will focus on urban management, public transport, safe water and sanitation services.

According to Illango Patchamuthu, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan, “We are committed to supporting the transformation of Karachi into a livable and competitive megacity. Investments to improve institutions, services and infrastructure will further enhance the city’s contribution to the country’s economy and people’s well-being.” With corruption and dishonesty prevailing in all government departments despite the era of change supposed to be heralding over us, it is yet to be seen to what extent will the local government be able to properly use these funds. A change must be visible in Karachi’s infrastructure. A team of experts – who are honest in their actions – must monitor the progress. Otherwise, the beauty and grandeur of Karachi will only be a memory for the Karachiites and not a present situation they are eager to live in.

The writer, a columnist and book reviewer, frequently writes on current affairs