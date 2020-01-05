First rabies case of 2020

Sir: The first rabies case of the year was reported at Jinnah hospital Karachi on January 1, 2020. The victim, Shahid Iqbal, a 20-year-old boy from Shikarpur was bitten by a stray dog.

According to the doctors, he shows the symptoms of hydrophobia (fear of water) and irritability. Also, 15 more dog bit cases have been reported from various parts of the city and all of the patients were provided anti-rabies vaccines. Remember last year in Sindh, 22 people died because of rabies. I wish and pray that this year must be much better for Pakistan and the government should take strong against stray dogs.

SADIA HAMID

Jusak