10 poems that perfectly resonate the spirit of winter

Winter is the season when the whole world celebrates grandeur. There’s something magical about wintertime. There is a special stillness in the air. The bare trees remind us of the bare beauty of things. Everything seems dead and frozen, but life seems to be quietly unfolding deep in the darkness. With the days getting shorter and a lot colder, the winter season is all about the snow-clad mountains, cool winds, scrumptious hot beverages, comfy woollens, and a new year ahead filled with hope. Here we bring to you a few soulful poems by eminent writers that perfectly resonate the spirit of winter: Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening by Robert Frost, The cold earth slept below by Percy Bysshe Shelley, How like a winter hath my absence been by William Shakespeare, Snow-Bound: A Winter Idyl by John Greenleaf Whittier, Ode to the West Wind Percy Bysshe Shelley, The Snow is Deep on the Ground by Kenneth Patchen, To Winter by William Blake, A Winter Eden by Robert Frost and Ring Out, Wild Bells poem by Alfred, Lord Tennyson.