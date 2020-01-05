Dimitrov relishing being ATP Cup playing-captain

Grigor Dimitrov Sunday said he was relishing the opportunity to be a playing-captain at the innovative ATP Cup after steering Bulgaria to two wins out of two. The majority of teams at the 24-nation event have standalone skippers, mostly leading former players such as Boris Becker and Marat Safin. But the Bulgarians chose to bestow the honour on Dimitrov and the former world number three has thrived in guiding his inexperienced team. “My dad was the one who taught me how to play tennis, and when I was chosen to be a captain, he was, like, ‘Oh, now you’re going to see what is it to be on the other end’,” he said after whipping Moldova’s Radu Albot 6-2, 6-3 in Sydney. “And I really did and I am. But I’m enjoying it. I never thought I could do the whole double role, but I took this on board. “I wanted to give something back to the boys and just make sure that they learn. That’s it. That’s all I want, to kind of give whatever I can from me to them. So I think things are good so far.” It was Dimitrov’s second successive win after he battled back to down Britain’s Dan Evans 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 in his opening clash on Friday. Bulgaria won that tie 2-1 and beat Moldova by the same score Sunday to leave them in a commanding position in Group C.