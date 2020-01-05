Daily Times

Your right to know Sunday, January 05, 2020


Rampant Vlhova snaps Shiffrin slalom streak at Zagreb

Agencies

Rampant Vlhova snaps Shiffrin slalom streak at ZagrebPetra Vlhova took advantage of a rare error from world champion Mikaela Shiffrin to score a rare victory over the American in the alpine World Cup slalom in Zagreb on Saturday. Shiffrin had won the last six World Cup slalom races but took a gate wide on the opening section of the first run, and the long-suffering Vlhova seized the initiative to lead by 1.16sec. On the second floodlit run on a mild evening with 70 tightly packed gates Shiffrin posted a blistering second run of 1min 0.88sec with only her Slovenian rival remaining at the start gate. Vlhova held her nerve and put in a thundering second run which was even faster than the American’s, giving her victory an extra air of authenticity. “Today I felt totally great, in the morning I made no mistakes,” beamed Vlhova after her impressive win. “I always end up in second place but today I won. I dedicate this win to all my fans, this one’s for you.” Shiffrin, who is also a double Olympic champion, won both the giant slalom and slalom at Lienz last weekend and leads the World Cup slalom and overall standings by a clear margin.

Submit a Comment