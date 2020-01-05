Fawad Chaudhry slaps Mubashir Lucman

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday, allegedly attacked and tortured anchorperson Mubashir Luqman.

According to details, the incident happened at the reception of federal minister Mohsin Laghari’s son where the anchorperson Mubashir Luqman and Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry got involved in an argument resulted in agitation.

Lucman, in one of his shows on a private TV channel, had invited another anchorperson who had salaciously linked Chaudhry with social media personality Hareem Shah.

Chaudhry had reportedly taken exception to the allegation and, according to sources close to the matter, confronted and slapped Lucman at the wedding of provincial minister Mohsin Leghari’s son. Senior PTI leaders Jahangir Tarin and Ishaq Khakwani were also purportedly present at the time.

Several leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) including Jehangir Tareen were present at the time of scuffle between Chaudhry and Lucman.

Reacting upon the incident, Chaudhry in his Twitter message criticised Lucman, saying that the anchorperson cannot be considered as a journalist and call it his duty to expose such people.