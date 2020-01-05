Gold prices reach a new high and touch Rs90,800 per tola

KARACHI: Gold prices reached a record high of Rs90,800 on Saturday in the local market.

According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, in the first revision, bullion prices rose to Rs90,200/tola, while in the second revision the prices went up by another Rs600 to close the market at Rs90,800/ tola.

After increase Gold is traded at Rs90,800 per tola in markets of Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and other cities.

All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association (ASSJA) first released one-tola and 10g yellow metal at Rs90,200 and Rs77,332 in the evening, showing a jump of Rs550 and Rs472, respectively as compared to Friday, despite paltry jump of one dollar to $1,552 per ounce.

However, after one hour, the association revised the rate upwards by Rs600 per tola and Rs514 per 10g based on the same world rate of $1,552 per ounce.