Flour prices increases up to Rs64 in Punjab

The Flour Mills Association (FMA) on jacked up the price of flour to Rs64 per kg in Punjab province.

According to the details, after an increase of Rs4, the price of flour has now been fixed at Rs64 per kilogram.

This increase in price follows a surge of Rs7 in wheat prices. According to the spokesperson, the situation took a turn for the worse after the of electricity and gas tariffs were increased by the government.

On the other hand, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani, on December 31, had announced wholesale and retail prices of flour in the city.

According to a notification issued from the commissioner office, wholesale price of flour was fixed at Rs 43 per kilogram while the 10 kilogrammes bag would be sold out at Rs430.

It further reads that the retail price of the flour is fixed at Rs 45 for per Kg while the 10 kg bag will be sold out at Rs450.

The notification had said that the decision has been taken in pursuance of the notification issued by the food department dated December 4, 2019 and in exercise of powers conferred under section 3 (2) (a) of the Sindh Essential Commodities Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act. 2005.