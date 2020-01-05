Iran unfurls red flag vows revenge against US

A red flag has been raised during a ceremony to honour Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani in a declaration they are ready for war. Iranian state television aired the image from a mosque in the Shiite holy city of Qom, showing the flag flying above the minarets.

As the region braced for Iran to fulfill its vows of payback, mourners, mostly men in black military fatigues, raised red flags associated with unjust bloodshed and revenge at the funeral procession this weekend through Baghdad for Iran’s top general and militant leaders who were killed in a U.S. airstrike.

Experts on the matter say that the flag was raised to the top of one of the biggest and most important mosques in Iran, as another symbolic gesture to indicate the great severity of the times. The Tweet below, from Siffat Zahra, shows some footage of the flag being raised and gives an explanation of its symbolic significance.

It comes as Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanei and President Hassan Rouhani consoled Soleimani’s distraught children at his family home last night, reassuring them the commander would be avenged.