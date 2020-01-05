US military camp in Kenya got attacked

NAIROBI: Kenyan-US military base camp faced an attack on Sunday by a militant group al-Shabab, though any death has been recorded.

The base camp located in the coastal region of Lamu County used both by the American and Kenyan military for mutual workouts and other security arrangements saw —heavy firing around 5: 30 am, although owing to quick responding by the latter’s inhabitants the attack remained vain.

The attack backed by the same militant group which assisted a deadly suicide attack on the five-star hotel in the capital Nairobi, resulting in 21 people dead, nearly a year ago.

“This morning at around 5:30 am an attempt was made to breach security at Manda Air Strip. The attempted breach was successfully repulsed. Four terrorists’ bodies have so far been found. The airstrip is safe.” Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) said in a statement.

The attack comes a day after the US military colony and Airbase in the capital of Baghdad, Iraq has been hit by a rocket, though resulted in no one dies.