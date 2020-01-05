Sufi music night ‘Mee Raqsam’ to take place today

The Rung School of Arts has arranged a night of Sufi music titled “Mee Raqsam” to enthral Sufi music lovers today (Sunday) at Rung School of Music & Arts. The Sufi Music night was aimed to preserve and promotion of cultural music, traditional values and to boost the confidence of the young generation. The music night will be performed by Subhan Nizami Qawal and brothers and Subhan Nizami Qawal belongs to Qawal Bacha Ghrana. An official told APP that tickets are available at Rung and School of Music and arts at Rs 1000. The Rung School of Music & Arts is an independent school for visual, performing and applied arts offering music, photography, painting and visual art classes for art lovers.