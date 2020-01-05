A compilation of the finest subcontinent poetry

INTIKHAB-E-KALAM: SHAH NASEER BY ARSHAD MEHMOOD NASHAD — this book contains a selection from the poems of Shah Naseer who was a prominent Sufi poet of the late 18th and early 19th Century. He had a very good command over the poetic diction of the Delhi school. Naseer was known for his mastery over the art of poetics and his compositions in complicated metres and difficult radeefs are an evidence of his unmatched skills. He is said to be a trendsetter of his age. Eminent poets like Momin, Zauq and Zafar were among his pupils.

TILOK CHAND MEHROOM BY MOINUDDIN AQEEL — this is a representative selection of Tilok Chand Mehroom’s poetry. With no formal training or instruction and very limited access to literary works, it is remarkable that he developed a love for poetry and achieved acclaim as a poet himself. Mehroom wrote poems reflecting his disenchantment with the ephemerality of life and the instability of relationships. The most famous of these is ‘Ashk-e-Hasrat’ (part of his collection entitled Toofan-e-Gham). Mehroom’s first major publication was Ganj-e-Ma’ani which contained a rich variety of poems.

INAYAT ALI KHAN BY RAUF PAREKH — the book is a selection of Urdu poetry by Inayat Ali Khan. It not only includes his humorous works but also some more serious, thought-provoking poems taken from his published works. The brief introduction by the compiler informs the readers about the poet’s life. It also describes the elements that make Inayat Ali Khan’s poetry so popular.

AARZOO LAKHNAVI BY MUHAMMAD REZA KAZIMI — this is a representative selection of Aarzoo Lakhnavi’s poetry. His career as a poet began with the composition of a marsiya at the age of twelve. Guided by Jalaal Lakhnavi, he soon became skilled in the art of poetry. Three collections of Aarzoo’s ghazals, Fughan-e-Aarzoo, Jahan-e-Aarzoo, and Nishan-e-Aarzoo have been popular with Urdu poetry readers. He moved to Bombay in 1942, where he wrote lyrics and dialogues for films.

MIRZA MAHMOOD SARHADI BY RAUF PAREKH — the book aims at capturing the essential elements of Mirza Mahmood Sarhadi’s Urdu poetry. It contains some of the most famous poems Sarhadi is known for. This selection is based on the published works of Sarhadi and includes a brief introduction by the compiler who succinctly describes the life and poetic characteristics of Mirza Mahmood Sarhadi’s Urdu verse.