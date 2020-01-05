Daily Times

‘A Quiet Place II’ trailer picks up the pace and the scares

‘A Quiet Place’ is back and the stakes are higher than ever as the Abbott family head out into the world – or whatever is left behind. The post-apocalyptic nightmare will hit theatres on March 20th. The trailer for A Quiet Place II kicks off with a flashback to early days: everything is going off the rails as the mysterious beasts, drawn by sound, wreck havoc on a city street. We then return to the events following the last movie, as the family – sans father Lee – heads out into the world at large, new baby in tow. They then fall in with a survivalist played by Cillian Murphy who seems less than convinced that the world is worth saving. The critically acclaimed A Quiet Place was released in 2018. It earned $340 million worldwide and garnered widespread praise, including a nod from horror mastermind Stephen King. The sequel will also star Djimon Hounsou.

