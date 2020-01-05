Resumption of US military program

America’s decision to resume the International Military Education and Training (IMET) program for Pakistan is welcome news, even though “overall security assistance suspension… remains in effect”, because it means the equation with Washington is moving in the right direction since the reset last year. Suspending the IMET program, on top of stopping all aid, was US President Trump’s most severe step against Pakistan in 2018. This was, perhaps, the first freeze in military ties since the Afghan war of the 1980s.

According to some of the more solid American news outlets, even elements high up in the US military were a little concerned about this particular step. No matter how bad political or diplomatic relations got, the reasoning went, keeping the brass engaged meant networking with the future power brokers of the Pakistan army. Plus, those with experience in security issues of this region understood all too well how important keeping Pakistan on board was. This channel came in particularly handy, reportedly on a number of occasions, whenever official diplomatic communication was unable to get the right message across.

For Pakistan, of course, this interaction not just constantly upgraded its military capability but also helped lobby for more economic support. And now that IMET is back on the table, and there has been considerable warming of relations between Islamabad and Washington, there’s every reason to hope that some, if not all, economic aid will also be restored. With the IMF program already in place, the economy will welcome any push it can get as it tries to build speed for takeoff.

Yet it’s not as if President had a sudden change of heart; even though he is known to take unexpected decisions. Clearly Pakistan has proved its utility, and its centrality in managing regional security, by helping America with the Afghan endgame. Before and especially after President Trump suddenly killed peace negotiations last September, Pakistan has not just facilitated the right meetings, and released just the right prisoners, but also helped push the Taliban towards a ceasefire. It is no surprise that after all the years of this long, ugly war, Washington is finally coming round to accepting Pakistan’s initial narrative; that it is crucial to differentiate between al Qaeda and the Taliban.

Hopefully the efforts of all countries concerned, including Pakistan, will pay off and this war will be negotiated to an end sooner rather than later. And then, unlike last time, the US will stay committed to this region and the reconstruction effort, of which, too, Pakistan is an integral part. So the cooperation needs to continue. *