Ayeza leaves fans in a haze with her latest photo

Actress Ayeza Khan, who is essaying a controversial character in drama serial ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’, has left fans surprised after sharing a photo of her on Instagram on Saturday.

Ayeza Khan is riding high with her role in drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho and fans are now waiting for her to sign a new project soon after the current one wraps up.

On Saturday, Ayeza took to Instagram sharing a chirpy photo of her sitting on a sofa and signing a document. She captioned it, “singed” and left a question for the fans to guess.

Ayeza, who is also currently working in Thora Sa Haq further wrote, “Any guess?”

This left the fans surprised as some started assuming she had signed for a new project.

Some commented that the beauty queen has just bought a new home or some property.

However, others wrote Ayeza has signed for a film. Interestingly, Ayeza Khan has not yet worked in any film throughout her career.