Sami Khan suggests song for Iqra and Yasir Hussain

The most-talked couple of the town Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain took the Internet by storm after they got married on Saturday. The stunning couple got married in a beautiful day-time ceremony held on Saturday. The two kicked off their wedding festivities last week with a traditional mayun and mehndi ceremony. After the wedding, the couple has been updating us with their beautiful pictures. Yasir Hussain posted a cute picture of Iqra Aziz and captioned, “hathon mai hath liye”. Actor Sami Khan commented under the picture and suggested a song for the couple. He wrote, “I would recommend the song from fanaa … meray haath mein tera haath ho , saari jannatein meray paas hoon… stay blessed both of u… MASHALLAH.” Yasir Hussain loved the suggestion of Sami Khan and he said he will be calling Sami Khan for the suggestion of songs.