Mira Sethi lists things that make her happy

Last year was a roller coaster ride for majority of us. Some people tied the knot, some got divorced while some witnessed the greatest transformations in their lives. Actress and columnist Mira Sethi shared a list of things that made her happy last year which includes her friends her husband and her own little home.

She shared,” things I am grateful for: a life in Karachi, B’s kindness, the nice salami I received which is helping me, make a nice life in karachi. my NAPA homies, bobo & ben & zozo, cooking chai in a pot. my own little home, careems, which have been stinky little lifesavers, vitamin e capsules that I rub into my scalp, salim’s magical little garden, Zia sb’s humor, Zia sb’s obsession with craft, Zia sb’s zia sahabness, pushing my own boundaries, karachi’s bluewhite wind, swineryy begum, my friendships – the deepening of, the weeding out of the possibility and existence and abundance of love. happy noo year.”