SNGPL to refund millions to gas consumers over low pressure

ISLAMABAD: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has announced that it will refund Rs513 million to its consumers in cases where the site pressure was lower than the billing pressure, Geo News reported.

According to a notification, the SNGPL’s board of administrators, on the recommendation of Prime Minister Imran Khan and after critically inspecting the matter, “has directed the management to arrange physical cross-checking of actual delivery pressure and in this respect, cases are being identified where the current site pressure is less than the billing pressure.”

The measure comes after fluctuating gas pressure “due to different technical parameters, including supply and demand situation and seasonal impact”.

The gas supplier further said that as a result, the company was processing a refund of total Rs513million to the consumers, out of which, the amount already refunded in February/March, 2019, stands at approximately Rs50million, while the amount being refunded now, stands at approximately Rs463million.

It further stated that as a result, the company is processing a repayment of total Rs513million to the clients, out of which, the amount already refunded in February and March 2019, stands at around Rs50million, while the amount is refunded now, stands at approximately Rs463million.

In March 2019, the prime minister had also directed the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to refund the excess amount charged to the customers under the pretext of gas charges, according to The News.

The prime minister had cited departmental investigations to reveal that excessive amount was charged to as many as 30 per cent consumers.

He has appealed to the public use gas appliances carefully to avoid unpleasant accidents as the device was not designed to be compatible to such a pressure which increased the chances of accidents, he added.