Sanaullah says drug case won’t proceed until minister provides video

LAHORE: PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah on Saturday demanded that the government submit to the court “video evidence” concerning his involvement in the narcotics business.

Speaking to reporters outside a special court, the former Punjab law minister said the government was being ‘exposed’ over the case.

“The government is being exposed because it is not allowing the real facts to come in front of the public,” he said.

“If this is the case, the video must be submitted in court to back up the minister’s claims,” he said.

The hearing took place amid tight security and nobody from the media was allowed to attend the trial.

Sanaullah criticised this, demanding an open trial.

“Until and unless an open trial is not held, we won’t let the case proceed at all,” he said.

The PML-N leader also denounced the law enforcement agencies for denying court entry to the media personnel, saying they have the right to witness the trial proceedings.

He claimed that the government was being exposed during investigation into the drug case against him, and he had been falsely implicated in it at the behest of the government.

“Nawaz Sharif’s message for politicians and the parliament carries considerable prestige,” he said, outlining that the message refers to adopting parliamentary methodology.

The PML-N MNA was released after furnishing two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each as directed by the LHC bench that approved his bail plea via a short order on Dec 24.

The LHC bench in its written verdict recording the reasons that compelled it to grant the PML-N leader bail after arrest said the trial court hearing the drug case against the accused had already granted bail to co-accused, which was not even challenged by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) before the high court.