KHAN MEETS TRUMP

Pakistan and the United States of America have had a rocky relationship, to say the least. Every time a Pakistani government takes oath in Islamabad, it tries to mend its ties with Washington. Historically speaking, the US had close relations with Pakistan during the pre-Zia-ul-Haq era. It was evident when Apollo 17 Astronauts visited Pakistan in June 1973. They marched on the streets of Karachi. Such a sight is a mere dream in today’s era.

Moreover, Dwight D. Eisenhower, the 34th President of the United States, is the only US president who watched a cricket match in Pakistan. He witnessed a Test match between Pakistan and Australia in 1956 at the National Stadium in Karachi. Eisenhower was the also first US president to visit Pakistan. Lyndon B. Johnson visited Pakistan in 1967, Richard Nixon in 1969, Bill Clinton in 2000 and George W. Bush in 2006.

The relations between Islamabad and Washington were seemingly bright up until the mid-1990s. The September 2001 attacks twisted the diplomatic narrative beyond repair. Pakistan had to side with the US in the war on terror and therefore paid a price. The relationship that was once considered brotherly was soon transformed to a one having elements of abhorrence. When the US targeted Muslims, Pakistan was no different. What transpired following the 9/11 was a vacuum emerging between Pakistan and the US. It was imperative to fill this void. Analysts viewed that Former US President Barack Obama, during his

visit to South Asia in 2010 and 2015 to India must have visited Pakistan to bridge this gap. However, it never happened.

In July 2019, however, the much needed and the much-anticipated visit of Imran Khan to the US did transpire. He met US President Donald Trump for the first time in July 2019. This was the first face-to-face talk Khan had with Trump. This meeting was more of a relationship-enhancing discussion. It was an imperative one as well. Pakistan and the US have had a ruckus in their diplomatic and bilateral ties especially because of the Afghan conflict. During this meeting, Trump also asked Khan to strike a deal with the Taliban to finalize a peace process with the Afghan government. Although a change in diplomatic narrative is not evident overnight and it takes months before a situation becomes evident, Imran Khan’s meeting with Trump was nonetheless an ice-breaking session. Pakistan’s foreign office was confident that Imran Khan’s visit ‘will help renew and reinvigorate long-standing ties between Pakistan and the US.’

During his visit to the US, Imran Khan also addressed the Pakistani-Americans at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. He became the first Pakistan prime minister to do such a feat. Imran Khan’s speech revolved around two key points. First, he spoke about the importance of merit in everyday affairs and second, he discussed accountability and its impact on good governance.

While the Pakistani-Americans in the US and Washington were ecstatic to see Imran Khan, the Pakistanis at home were anticipating to find the results of his meeting with Donald Trump. What transpired during this meeting was unprecedented in a positive way. Imran Khan’s body language was assertive and emphatic when he met with the US President. Previously, Pakistan’s former Prime Minister was seen sitting next to the then US President, Barack Obama, in the Oval Office with a slumped posture and going through his notes to move the conversation forward. Imran Khan, on the other hand, was talking casually.

Donald Trump did acknowledge Pakistan’s efforts and sacrifices made in Afghanistan. “Pakistan is helping us a lot now on Afghanistan” were President Trump’s remarks. The US President while answering to a question regarding his disapproving views about Pakistan said, “I don’t think Pakistan respected the United States [in the past]. I don’t think Pakistan respected its [the United States’] presidents…I think they could have help us a lot in the past, but it doesn’t matter [now]. We have a new leader, he is going be a great leader of Pakistan…We were paying $1.3 billion as aid for many years but the problem was that Pakistan – it was before you [PM Imran] – was not doing anything for us. They were really, I think, subversive…To be honest, we have a better relationship with Pakistan right now than we did when we were paying that money…It [Pakistan] is a great country, they are very great people.’

Imran Khan’s second meeting with Donald Trump came forth at the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York in September 2019. Since much of the formalities had been answered during Khan’s state visit to the US earlier in July, this meeting was more about making plans and taking action. The two leaders focused on reenergizing the ties between Pakistan and the US and concentrated on moving on with mutually beneficial partnerships. Imran Khan also discussed with Trump how India has been imposing its draconian laws over Kashmir. Regional peace and its implications were also discussed. They also discussed the security measures needed in the region.

Although Imran Khan’s meeting with Donald Trump was a major breakthrough in mending their ties, it is imperative for the two countries to keep their relations positive. The head-of-states of these countries must find a way to stay on the same page, avoid any conflicts and create a level playing field as far as their diplomatic ties are concerned.

