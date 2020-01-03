Indian franchise owner reported over suspicious activities

Pakistan’s former medium-pacer Shahid Mahmood, who is the coach of the Desert Riders franchise, has provided information about the suspicious activities of the team’s Indian owner, during the recently concluded Qatar T10 League to the International Cricket Council (ICC). A player, from the Mahmood-coached Desert Riders franchise, had also earlier notified the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of suspicious activities during the league. It should be noted that all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and fast-bowler Sohail Tanvir represented the franchise during the tournament. The International Cricket Council’s (ICC’s) anti-corruption unit is still investigating the incident. Both the ICC and the PCB have refrained from making a comment in this regard. According to details, the Qatar T10 league was played in the previous month under the shadow of a fixing scandal. Apart from Hafeez and Tanvir, batsmen Salman Butt, Kamran Akmal and Sohaib Maqsood along with fast-bowler Umar Gul took part in the tournament. The ICC announced during the event that they were investigating suspicious activities as the changes in team owners and organisers raised a red flag for the officials. This is why further investigations were initiated. The ICC claimed that the presence of corrupt individuals during the event made the league controversial.

PCB’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan, while talking to the media, revealed that a Pakistan player was approached by a bookie but he reported the matter to the board immediately. Shahid Mahmood is also currently serving as Qatar’s national team coach and head of development. He has played one Test in which he took two wickets and 10 One-day Internationals (ODIs) in which the former medium-pacer has seven wickets.