PSX retreats amid profit taking

Pakistan stock Exchange edged lower amid profit taking, after KSE-100 surged to record high in the previous session. After gaining over 1,632 points in the first four trading sessions, the KSE-100 index ended the final day in consolidations, losing 157 points to close at 42,323.30 points.

The index surged from the moment trading began, however, the momentum failed to sustain as cautious trading dragged the index lower. Investor concerns emanated over political noise and high inflation data. Moreover, the constant foreign outflow in the past few days also dented sentiments.

The Index traded in a range of 758.19 points or 1.78% of previous close, showing an intraday high of 42,835.34 and a low of 42,077.15.Total volume traded for the index was 227.98 million shares. The trading volumes fell to 322.9 million shares compared with yesterday’s tally of 412.4 million. The value of shares traded during the day more than doubled to Rs14.7 billion.

The volume table was led by TRG Pakistan with 23.8 million shares. It was followed by Unity Foods with 20.8 million shares, and K-Electric Limited with 20.2 million shares. Major selling pressure was mounted by insurance companies worth $2.1 million.

Sectors that propped up the index were Oil & Gas Exploration Companies with 63 points, Technology & Communication with 11 points, Glass & Ceramics with 8 points, Cement with 3 points and Oil & Gas Marketing Companies with 3 points.

Oil companies added the most points to the index was by Pakistan Oil Fields which contributed 34 points followed by Oil and Gas Development Company limited with 33 points, Muslim Commercial Bank with 24 points, Hub Power limited company with 18 points and Bank Al Habib Limited with 16 points.

Sector wise, the index was let down by Fertilizer with 86 points, Commercial Banks with 77 points, Pharmaceuticals with 18 points, Automobile Assembler with 12 points and Food & Personal Care Products with 11 points.

Habib Bank Limited scraped off the index by 78 points followed by ENGRO with 74 points, United Bank Limited with 29 points, Searle Company Limited with 10 points and Mari Petroleum Company Limited with 10 points.

Meanwhile, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has directed Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to aggressively follow up its agreement with traders to expand the tax base.

During a visit to FBR House in Islamabad, the Advisor asked for timely and full payment of tax refunds.

He emphasized to keep robust communication with public and stakeholders in every activity undertaken by the FBR to harness public support for its efforts of broadening the tax base and promoting tax-compliant culture in the country. FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi informed on the occasion that FBR has registered 16.3 per cent revenue growth by collecting Rs2,083.2 billion as per provisional figures for the period between July to December 2019.

In Asia,

Stock Markets edged lower amid U.S airstrikes in Iraq, escalating geo-political tensions in Middle East. Investors’ confidence dampened as they weigh in the impact of the crisis, losing early gains.

In Japan Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 led the losses, closing 0.76% lower 23656.62 points. In Hong Kong Hang Seng slipped 0.32% with shares of HSBC declining 0.57%.The Shanghai composite was slightly lower at about 3,083.79 while the Shenzhen component added 0.17% to 10,656.41.

Sout Korea’s Kospi index traded closed fractionally higher at 2,176.46 as shares of chipmaker S-K Hynix rose over 0.5%.

Meanwhile, International oil prices surged about 4% after Iranian military commander was killed in a Baghdad airstrike. The airstrikes have raised concerns that escalating Middle East tensions may disrupt oil supplies.

Brent crude futures were up by nearly $3 at $69.16 per barrel, the highest since September 17, as markets feared Iran could retaliate against the killing of one of its top military leaders by attacking assets of the US and its allies in the Middle East. Major Oil stocks in Europe surged, as Shell and B-P advance. In Asia Hong Kong-listed shares of Petro China and CNOOC also soared 3% and 1.9% respectively.