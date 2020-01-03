Illegal gateway exchange raided in Multan

In its continuous efforts to curtail grey telephone trafficking, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) carried out a successful raid, in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), in Multan.

The raid was conducted at Fort Avenue Colony near Model Town Multan. During the raid 3 VOIP gateways (32 ports), 1 mobile, 2 laptops, 1 TP Link and 1 Internet device were recovered. One person was arrested and further investigations are underway.

The ongoing successful raids against grey operators are evidence to PTA’s continuous monitoring, commitment and persistent efforts along with the support of FIA in curtailing grey traffic.